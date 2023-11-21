TV Genres Most in Tune With Different Nations

World TV Day

by 
,
 
Television industry worldwide

Today is World Television Day. Created by the United Nations back in 1996, it was intended to recognize the growing impact television had on informing and educating the general public as well as connecting people around the world and influencing decision-making.

To mark it, we are looking at different nations’ viewing habits. Data from a survey by Statista’s Consumer Insights shows how TV audiences have varying preferences based on geography. Where the comedy genre was particularly popular among French, U.S. and Spanish viewers, documentaries were most popular in the United Kingdom, Finland and Germany. In the UK, however, comedy followed in close suit, with 59 percent of respondents saying that they watch the genre. Brazil was the only country on the chat that put news first, while sport came in a close second, with 50 percent of respondents picking the option.

Anna Fleck

