The Role of Branded Chains in The U.S. Hotel Sector

Branded hotel chains represent a significant share of the U.S. accommodation sector, with more than 70% of the U.S. hotel room share belonging to chain hotels. Within this chain hotel ecosystem, many of the leading brands exist within their competitive niches. In a breakdown of the chain hotel market by accommodation segment Marriott, Hyatt and Accor have planted themselves firmly in the upscale and luxury segments. On the other end of the scale, Wyndham and Choice are the largest players when it comes to midscale and economy hotels.

Thomas Hinton
Data Journalist

Infographic: The Role of Branded Chains in The U.S. Hotel Sector | Statista

Description

This infographic shows the market share of branded hotel chains by chain scale in the the U.S.

Report

Free Speech

