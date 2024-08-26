Branded hotel chains represent a significant share of the U.S. accommodation sector, with more than 70% of the U.S. hotel room share belonging to chain hotels. Within this chain hotel ecosystem, many of the leading brands exist within their competitive niches. In a breakdown of the chain hotel market by accommodation segment Marriott, Hyatt and Accor have planted themselves firmly in the upscale and luxury segments. On the other end of the scale, Wyndham and Choice are the largest players when it comes to midscale and economy hotels.
The Role of Branded Chains in The U.S. Hotel Sector
Sponsored post by Booking.com
