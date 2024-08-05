Will the Olympics Finally Reach Gender Equality?

Paris Olympics 2024

by 
,
 
2024 Summer Olympics and Paralympics

Olympics organizers hope that gender equality will be reached for the first time at the 2024 Paris Olympics, with an equal share of women participating in the Games to men. They say, however, that the final count of female participants could hit just shy of the goal at 49 percent and that the final figure will only be known at the end of the competition.

The following chart, based on data from the International Olympic Committee, shows how the number of female athletes has risen from 0 in the Athens 1896 Olympics to 5,457 in the Tokyo 2020 edition, or 47.8 percent of female participation and the most gender equal Games to date.

The Paris 1900 Games were the first year that women took part, with just 22 female athletes out of a total of 997 participants. These women competed in five sports - tennis, sailing, croquet, equestrian and golf - although only golf and tennis had women-only events. This year, 5,250 female athletes planned to compete across 32 women-only sports and 22 mixed events.

According to the IOC, the 2012 Olympic Games in London were the first of the Summer Games in which women competed in every sport on the programme, following the addition of women’s boxing.

The Winter Olympics are also now nearing the 50 percent threshold, with the 2022 Beijing Olympics having reached 44.7 percent, with a total of 1,267 female participants.

Anna Fleck
Data Journalist

Infographic: Will the Olympics Finally Reach Gender Equality? | Statista

Description

This chart shows the share of women participants in the Summer Olympics, by year (in percent).

Report

Download Chart
Motivation to watch the Olympics India 2024
Motivation to watch the Olympics India 2024
Estimated viewership of Paris Olympics India 2024
Estimated viewership of Paris Olympics India 2024
Plans to watch the Summer Olympics in the U.S. 2021-2024, by platform type
Plans to watch the Summer Olympics in the U.S. 2021-2024, by platform type
Viewers of the Summer Olympics opening ceremony in the U.S. 1988-2024
Viewers of the Summer Olympics opening ceremony in the U.S. 1988-2024
Coverage of Olympics on JioCinema 2024, by feed type
Coverage of Olympics on JioCinema 2024, by feed type
Sports with the most events at the Paris 2024 Olympics
Sports with the most events at the Paris 2024 Olympics

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Paris 2024 Olympics

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris 2024 Olympics

Summer Olympics

world athletics championships 2023

Winter sports

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu