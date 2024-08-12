The World's Youngest Countries

Demographics

The youngest countries in the world are located in Africa. The youngest of them all is Niger at a median age of just 15 years - meaning that an equal amount of people in the country are older and younger than 15. In the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific regions, the youngest countries and territories have median ages of around 20 to 22 years, while the youngest countries in Europe are much older. They are Kosovo at a median age of 32 years, Albania at 36 years and Iceland at 38 years.

The oldest countries in the world, among them Japan, Italy, Spain and Germany, have median ages between 47 and 50 years and are grappling with the demographic issue of a shrinking working-age population and its threats to economic growth. Meanwhile, very young countries in Africa have the opposite problem, as their economies, institutions and education facilities are not able to provide for the a big number of children and young people they produce. In the Central African nation of Niger, poverty and child marriage continue to pose problems and the World Bank observes that high fertility in poor countries will worsen health outcomes, reduce investments in human capital and lessen economic growth. The country is working to reduce child marriage and fertility, which is traditionally been associated with the chance at a wealthier life in the country and the region.

The 21 youngest countries are in Africa, also including Uganda, Angola and Mali with median ages of just 16 years. The youngest territory outside of Africa is Palestine, with an median age of 19.5 in Gaza and 21.9 in the West Bank. This is followed by Afghanistan at 20 years, Timor-Leste at 20.6 years and Papua New Guinea at 21.7 years. While the economic and development outlook in many African nations still being poor and with large families remaining the norm as a result, very young countries outside of Africa often had their developmental outlook startled by prolonged conflict or war, also including Yemen, Iraq and Haiti.

Katharina Buchholz
Data Journalist

Infographic: The World's Youngest Countries | Statista

Description

This chart shows the youngest countries/territories by median age in years (2024), per region.

Report

Download Chart
Number of young people aged 15-24 in Poland 2002-2022
Number of young people aged 15-24 in Poland 2002-2022
Age group distribution of cinema goers in Germany 2019 and 2023
Age group distribution of cinema goers in Germany 2019 and 2023
Google Play Store: age group distribution of global app users 2022, by category
Google Play Store: age group distribution of global app users 2022, by category
Apple App Store: age group distribution of global app users 2022, by category
Apple App Store: age group distribution of global app users 2022, by category
Microsoft Store: age group distribution of global app users 2022, by category
Microsoft Store: age group distribution of global app users 2022, by category
Amazon Appstore: age group distribution of global app users 2022, by category
Amazon Appstore: age group distribution of global app users 2022, by category

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Book Market

HIV/AIDS

Population Decline

Civil rights & liberties

Feminism

Travel

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu