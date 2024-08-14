On May 28, 2024, Colorado became the latest U.S. state to sign into law a bill regulating the right to repair for consumer electronics like smartphones or laptops, but excluding "marine vessels, aviation, and motor vehicles; medical devices other than powered wheelchairs; certain safety and security equipment; certain construction- and energy-related equipment; and video game consoles", according to the text of the bill.
For example, now any repair shop can demand spare parts, software and documentation from smartphone manufacturers to be able to repair customers' phones. Companies also need to provide individual customers with replacement parts to enable at-home repairs at reasonable cost.
As our chart shows, a total of six states have enacted right-to-repair laws so far, with five doing so in the past three years. Colorado established the first of these bills in 2022 concerning wheelchair repairs. Another bill expanded this right to agricultural equipment, the most common sector targeted in right-to-repair legislation next to consumer electronics, in 2023, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Massachusetts was the first state to introduce a right to repair automobiles in 2012. The first comprehensive law on consumer electronics repairs for devices sold, used or manufactured after July 1, 2023, was passed in New York in March. California followed suit with a comprehensive electronic devices right-to-repair bill in October 2023. The California Right to Repair Act became applicable on July 1, 2024 and was endorsed by Apple in a surprise move.
However, the bill doesn't include information on parts pairing. This praxis couples components with one specific device via a digital serial number. Only Apple has access to software that can uncouple devices and components. This makes switching out parts difficult for individuals and independent repair shops. For this reason, Apple lobbied against an Oregon right-to-repair bill containing passages on this now-common praxis, citing quality assurance and security issues. Nevertheless, the bill was signed into law in March of this year by Governor Tina Kotek.