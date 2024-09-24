At 19 percent of respondents saying they used the company as their primarily used bank, Bank of America is the most popular bank in the country. However, the banking sector in the U.S. is also very fragmented, with just 61 percent of respondents banking with the top 8 banks and the rest naming another financial institution as being their primarily used.
In second place, Chase could claim 9 percent of respondents between the ages of 18 and 64, while neobank Chime and Wells Fargo were close behind at 8 percent each. A total of 5 percent of U.S. respondents said they primarily banked with Capital One, while Citibank, PNC Bank and U.S. Bancorp were named by 2 percent of respondents each. Another 8 percent of Americans said they did not have a bank account.