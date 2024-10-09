Which States Are Most Vulnerable to Climate Change?

Climate change

by 
,
 
Climate change and health

Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama are the states with the highest level of vulnerability to the impacts of climate change. This is according to the U.S. Climate Vulnerability Index, an analysis and ranking by the Environmental Defense Fund and Texas A&M University. As the following chart shows, the states to the south are at greatest overall risk from climate change, while those further north are in a comparatively better position, with Alaska, New Hampshire and Vermont among those with lowest vulnerability.

Mississippi has the worst ranking nationwide on a number of metrics, including child and maternal health, transportation sources and food insecurity. Meanwhile, Florida, currently under evacuation as Hurricane Milton nears, falls under the penultimate ‘higher vulnerability’ category. Among its top drivers of overall climate vulnerability are temperature-related deaths, how climate change could increase the costs of disaster preparation and recovery, as well as infectious diseases, particularly in regard to HIV, Hepatitis A and B.

Other states in the “highest vulnerability” category include Kentucky, notable for its poor score on air pollution-related deaths, Georgia, with its high share of adults without health insurance, and Louisiana, where self-reported mental health is among the worst in the country. California, which is considered to have “average vulnerability”, stands out for its high number of annual droughts. These examples serve to show the breadth of factors that can make a population vulnerable.

The CVI index is based on 184 indicators across environmental, social, economic and infrastructure metrics, looking at both pre-existing vulnerabilities and future risks from climate change. It reveals how levels of preparedness vary at a neighborhood level and are a result of many interwoven factors, with some communities far more disadvantaged than others.

Anna Fleck
Data Journalist

Infographic: Which States Are Most Vulnerable to Climate Change? | Statista

Description

This chart shows states by level of challenge faced from the impacts of climate change.

Report

Download Chart
Share of consumer concern on regional vulnerability to climate change MENA 2023
Share of consumer concern on regional vulnerability to climate change MENA 2023
U.S. climate change importance 2024, by party
U.S. climate change importance 2024, by party
How shoppers pressured companies to take action on climate change worldwide 2024
How shoppers pressured companies to take action on climate change worldwide 2024
Vulnerability and readiness to climate change index in Africa 2021, by country
Vulnerability and readiness to climate change index in Africa 2021, by country
Share of people worried about climate change in Canada 2024
Share of people worried about climate change in Canada 2024
Canadians' concerns on the effects of climate change for the next generation 2024
Canadians' concerns on the effects of climate change for the next generation 2024

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Hurricane Season

Hurricane Season

Food loss

Immigration

Environment

Venezuela

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information