Where Do Industrial Robots Work?

Industrial robots

Looking at the revenue expected to be brought in with industrial robots in 2024, the medical field is spending the biggest share at more than 27 percent. The industry uses robots in the surgery field, but applications also include those in the areas of disinfection, rehabilitation and transport of supplies.

Use of domestic service robots has surged in recent years and is expected to reach almost 20 percent of industrial robot revenue in 2024. Other service industry applications add almost another 10 percent. While the advent of robo-vacuums has created this statistic, robo-lawnmovers are also part of the equation. Over in the service industry, robot servers might not be as widespread yet, but they are more expensive per piece. Barista robots are also already a reality.

Additional fields - all in the single percentage digits so far - include the entertainment industry, electric and electronic industries as well as automotive, logistics, agriculture and chemical industry applications.

Katharina Buchholz
Data Journalist

Infographic: Where Do Industrial Robots Work? | Statista

Description

This chart shows the share of industrial robot revenue worldwide, by industry (in percent).

Report

