Where Eating Local is Considered Important

Eat Local

According to the United Nations, global food systems as well as food packaging and distribution are responsible for more than a third of greenhouse gas emissions in the world. In order to limit the impact on the environment, the UN recommends consuming more foods of plant origin, which are less resource-intensive than those of animal origin, and to buy products produced locally to restrict emissions linked to transportation.

According to a survey carried out by Statista Consumer Insights between July 2023 and June 2024 in 21 countries, around one in four consumers cited the regionality of products among the most important criteria when purchasing food (several answers possible among 16 criteria). The Swiss as well as Austrians are the most inclined to turn to local products (45 percent cited this aspect as important), followed by Germans (38 percent), the French (34 percent) and Italians (32 percent).

Conversely, the regionality of food products seems to be of much less importance for American and Chinese consumers: Only 10 percent of them said regionality was important for their purchasing decisions. However, beside perception of importance, there are several other factors that have an influence on the purchase of regional foods, for example price and availability.

Katharina Buchholz
Data Journalist

Infographic: Where Eating Local is Considered Important | Statista

Description

This chart shows the share of respondents who said products being regional was among the most important aspects when purchasing food.

Report

Download Chart
Reasons for Canadian consumers to shop local products 2023
Reasons for Canadian consumers to shop local products 2023
U.S. primary supermarkets: consumers' importance of locally grown produce 2013-2014
U.S. primary supermarkets: consumers' importance of locally grown produce 2013-2014
Interest in local food among consumers in Finland 2015-2023
Interest in local food among consumers in Finland 2015-2023
Interest in origin of food among consumers in Finland 2015-2023
Interest in origin of food among consumers in Finland 2015-2023
Importance of local produce for consumers in Germany in 2023
Importance of local produce for consumers in Germany in 2023
Reasons to buy locally grown produce in Russia 2020
Reasons to buy locally grown produce in Russia 2020

Related Infographics

FMCG

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information