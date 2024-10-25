Where Do Emissions Come From?

Emissions

by 
,
 
CO2-Emissionshandel

Global greenhouse gas emissions reached a new high in 2023, following a 1.3 percent increase from 2022. This is according to data from the UNEP’s Emissions Gap Report 2024, published Thursday.

Last year, total GHG emissions hit 57.1 gigatons of CO2 equivalent. In 2023, the power sector was the largest contributor to emissions at 15.1 Gt CO2e, followed by transport (8.4 GtCO2e), agriculture (6.5 GtCO2e) and industry (6.5 GtCO2e). Under transport, the subcategory of road vehicles produced the most emissions (11 percent), while aviation and other modes of transport each accounted for two percent, respectively. Agriculture was also responsible for an 11 percent share of global emissions, six percent of which was attributed to livestock and five percent from biomass burning, soils and rice.

According to the report, emissions from international aviation showed the highest growth between 2022 and 2023, at 19.5 percent. This is due to the sector’s emissions having initially plummeted following the disruptions to air travel during the coronavirus pandemic, before rebounding once restrictions were lifted. The other sectors that grew quickly in 2023 were emissions from fuel production (oil and gas infrastructure, coal mines), as well as road transportation and energy-related industry emissions.

Anna Fleck
Data Journalist

Infographic: Where Do Emissions Come From? | Statista

Description

This chart shows the total greenhouse gas emissions in 2023, by sector.

Report

Download Chart
Global greenhouse gas emissions 1970-2023
Global greenhouse gas emissions 1970-2023
Meta's operational greenhouse gas emissions 2017-2023
Meta's operational greenhouse gas emissions 2017-2023
Greenhouse gas emissions in South Korea 2021, by type
Greenhouse gas emissions in South Korea 2021, by type
Global greenhouse gas emissions in selected countries 2000-2022
Global greenhouse gas emissions in selected countries 2000-2022
Greenhouse gas emissions in the Nordics 2023, by sector
Greenhouse gas emissions in the Nordics 2023, by sector
Greenhouse gas emissions in the Nordics 1990-2023, by country
Greenhouse gas emissions in the Nordics 1990-2023, by country

Related Infographics

Eat Local

Agriculture

Road transportation

Carbon Footprint

Research & developemt spending

Sustainable Consumption

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information