Will ChatGPT and Co. Further Deepen Inequality?

Enterprise generative AI

by 
,
 
Artificial intelligence (AI) adoption, risks, and challenges

Half of all respondents with leading roles in their companies surveyed by Deloitte at the end of 2023 believe that generative AI is more likely to cause consolidation of power and increased economic equality. Despite many decision makers seeing AI-powered media generation as positive for their own business, these results nevertheless highlight that unchecked growth and development of ever more capable large language models might be a net negative for society.

30 percent of the 2,835 respondents surveyed over two months said generative AI will help to distribute power more fairly and reduce disenfranchisement, while 22 percent believed that economic inequality will decrease. How exactly chatbots like ChatGPT and the underlying large language models will help achieve either of the four outcomes polled by Deloitte remains unclear, since more detailed answers were outside of the survey's scope.

However, looking at the bigger picture indicates that in terms of economic power, generative AI will most likely further bolster economies with robust tech sectors and the means to source dedicated chipsets from vendors like Nvidia. Financing data center infrastructure, whether renting out existing capacity or building and maintaining their own data centers, is also likely to be a key factor, as reporting by outlets like TechCrunch suggests. The authors of the survey believe that this will necessitate governments and regulators closely monitoring the developments in generative AI. Governing bodies will "likely need to walk the tightrope of helping to ensure that generative AI benefits are broadly and fairly distributed, without overly hindering innovation or providing an unfair advantage to countries with different rules", according to Deloitte analysts.

Florian Zandt
Data Journalist

Infographic: Will ChatGPT and Co. Further Deepen Inequality? | Statista

Description

This chart shows the share of respondents with the following opinions about societal impacts of generative AI.

Report

Download Chart
Newly funded generative AI companies worldwide 2019-2023
Newly funded generative AI companies worldwide 2019-2023
Stage of generative AI adoption in healthcare organizations in the U.S. 2024
Stage of generative AI adoption in healthcare organizations in the U.S. 2024
Leading uses of GenAI for content tasks among marketers in the U.S. 2024
Leading uses of GenAI for content tasks among marketers in the U.S. 2024
Generative AI tool usage frequency among employees APAC 2024
Generative AI tool usage frequency among employees APAC 2024
Areas of gen AI according to advertising industry professionals in Europe 2024
Areas of gen AI according to advertising industry professionals in Europe 2024
Consumer trust levels of AI ads with and without disclosure in the U.S. 2023
Consumer trust levels of AI ads with and without disclosure in the U.S. 2023

Related Infographics

Semiconductor use cases

Generative AI

Deepfakes & AI

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information