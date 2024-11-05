Vehicle Pollution Offences Double Between 2019 and 2023 in Delhi

Transport emissions

In 2023 alone, authorities in India's National Capital Region issued 166,301 fines to motorists whose vehicles did not have a valid pollution certificate. As data from the Delhi Road Crash Report 2023 released by the Delhi Traffic Police shows, this figure has doubled over the past five years. For 2024, this figure could go well past the 200,000 mark as preliminary statistics suggest.

An article by the New Indian Express released in May 2024 outlined that in the first four months of the year, the number of fines in this category reached 101,164 already, almost as many as for the whole year 2021. Despite fines of 1,000 to 5,000 Indian rupees for first-time offenders, as many as one third of all active vehicles in Delhi lack a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate, as government data cited by The Economic Times suggests.

As Delhi's air quality rating dropped from Very Poor to Severe in several districts in the past few days, authorities reported issuing 54,000 fines to motorists in the last two weeks of October alone, according to The Times of India. This sudden jump can also be attributed to increased traffic patrol activity tied to the so-called GRAP, short for Graded Response Action Plan, executed every winter in the Delhi National Capital Region to combat air pollution. Rising emission levels put the capital city of New Delhi first among all capital cities analyzed by air purification equipment manufacturer IQAir in its World Air Quality Report 2023.

Florian Zandt
Data Journalist

Infographic: Vehicle Pollution Offences Double Between 2019 and 2023 in Delhi | Statista

Description

This chart shows the number of on-the-spot prosecutions concerning vehicles without a pollution certificate in Delhi.

Report

Download Chart
CO₂ emissions from road transportation in the EU 1990-2022, by transport mode
CO₂ emissions from road transportation in the EU 1990-2022, by transport mode
CO₂ emissions from road transportation in the EU-27 2022, by country
CO₂ emissions from road transportation in the EU-27 2022, by country
Greenhouse gas emissions from road transportation in Germany 1990-2023
Greenhouse gas emissions from road transportation in Germany 1990-2023
Per capita CO₂ emissions in India 1970-2023
Per capita CO₂ emissions in India 1970-2023
Road vehicle CO₂ emissions change in the EU 1990-2022, by transport mode
Road vehicle CO₂ emissions change in the EU 1990-2022, by transport mode
Greenhouse gas emissions from road transportation in the EU 1990-2022
Greenhouse gas emissions from road transportation in the EU 1990-2022

Related Infographics

2024 U.S. Presidential Election

IMF

Sponsored by Sumsub

Emissions

Emissions

Second-hand commerce

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information