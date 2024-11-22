Generational Differences in UK Sexual Orientation

LGBTQI+

A total of six percent of UK adults aged 18-64 identify as homosexual or bisexual, while another 1 percent prefer pansexual as their self-identification. This is according to data from Statista Consumer Insights and, as our chart shows, the proportion of people who do not identify as heterosexual is significantly lower among the older generations.

In the Baby Boomer group of participants, 97 percent see themselves as heterosexual. In Generation X, the figure is 94 percent. For Millennials the figure is 91 percent while it drops to 83 percent for Gen Z. The most common non-heterosexual response among Generation Z participants was bisexual, at 9 percent.

Anna Fleck
Data Journalist

Infographic: Generational Differences in UK Sexual Orientation | Statista

Description

This chart shows the share of UK adults who described their sexuality in different ways, by generation (in %).

