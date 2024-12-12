Where Syria's Six Million Refugees Live

Syria

The lightning offensive by various Syrian rebel groups that led to the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime on Sunday, December 8, 2024, has sparked a wave of hope among Syrians who have sought refuge outside their borders since the start of the civil war in 2011. In Turkey, a country currently hosting more than three million Syrian refugees according to data from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), there were scenes of joy after the end of five decades of a bloody dictatorship established by Hafez al-Assad and perpetuated by his son Bashar. In the past few days, hundreds of Syrian refugees have already made their way to the Turkish border crossings of Cilvegozu and Oncupinar, as well as to the Masnaa border crossing between Lebanon and Syria.

While the fall of the Assad dictatorship has restored a little hope to the Syrian people, the living conditions of refugees in neighboring countries also contribute to this wave of returns. This is the case in Lebanon, which hosts over 770,000 Syrians registered with the UNHCR, the vast majority of whom are living in extremely difficult conditions, worsened by an enduring economic crisis.

But this long-awaited return to the country and the political transition underway are fraught with difficulties. Syria now finds itself in the grip of new power dynamics, with various factions currently controlling different regions of the country. Added to this is the uncertainty surrounding the policies of the new ruling order led by Abu Mohammed al-Joulani, founder and leader of the al-Nusra Front, which became the Levant Liberation Organization (Hayat Tahri al-Sham, HTC) in 2017, a group belonging to the Salafist jihadist movement.

“A peaceful transition is essential to enable refugees to return home safely,” said Rula Amin, spokeswoman at UNHCR's Regional Office for the Middle East, “respect for human rights and the safety of all people, regardless of their ethnicity or religion, are essential.”

This text was originally written in French by Tristan Gaudiaut.

Anna Fleck
Data Journalist

Infographic: Where Syria's Six Million Refugees Live | Statista

Description

This chart shows the number of Syrian refugees and asylum seekers by country before the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime.

Report

Download Chart
Number of Syrian refugees in Turkey 2024, by age group
Number of Syrian refugees in Turkey 2024, by age group
Number of Syrian refugees in Turkey 2024, by gender
Number of Syrian refugees in Turkey 2024, by gender
Number of Syrian refugees in Canada as of February 29, 2024, by entrance category
Number of Syrian refugees in Canada as of February 29, 2024, by entrance category
Share of economic sectors in the GDP in Syria 2021
Share of economic sectors in the GDP in Syria 2021
National debt of Syria in relation to gross domestic product (GDP) 2010
National debt of Syria in relation to gross domestic product (GDP) 2010
Median age of the population in Syria 2020
Median age of the population in Syria 2020

Related Infographics

World Toilet Day

Immigration

Venezuela

Refugees & displaced persons

Rwanda Deportation Plan

Terror

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information