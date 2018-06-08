How does confidence in law enforcement compare around the world? Gallup recently released its Law & Order Index, which is a composite score based on reported confidence in the police, feelings of personal security and incidences of theft or mugging in different countries over the past year.
Tajikistan had the highest level of confidence in law and order in this edition of the index with a score of 96, followed jointly by Finland, Iceland, Kuwait, Luxembourg, Norway and Vietnam with 92. The lowest confidence levels were seen in Liberia with a score of just 49, largely attributable to the high share of respondents who have been victims of crime and their lack of faith in the police. The Republic of the Congo, Sierra Leone and The Gambia also found themselves at the bottom of the law and order confidence rankings.
According to the report: “In most economically developed countries and territories with strong rule of law, high majorities of residents say they feel safe walking alone in their areas at night. The same is true in countries where populations are under tighter state control. For example, these feelings were nearly universal in 2022 in countries such as Kuwait.”