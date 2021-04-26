Americans' Favorite Video Game Genres

When it comes to Americans' favorite video game genres, it's something of a mixed bag. According to survey data from Statista's Consumer Insights, U.S. gamers tended to favor action titles the most in 2024 such as platform or fighting games. Action-adventure games were the second most popular category. Casual, strategy and shooters were each favored by around three in ten of the surveyed gamers, while sports titles only managed 25 percent.

2024 Gamescom kicks off in Cologne, Germany on Wednesday running from 21-25 August. The extravaganza is touted to be the world's largest event for computer and video games.

Anna Fleck
