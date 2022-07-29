Digital Cameras: A Dying Breed?

Digital Cameras

„Honey, did you pack the camera?” That or similar inquiries among spouses used to be a staple of holiday preparations for many years, decades even. Nowadays, that question is not worth the breath, as most people always carry their cameras with them – it’s in their phones.

Ever since smartphone cameras have become as good or better than most mass-market point-and-shoot cameras, many people don’t see the point in carrying an extra device, and rightly so. The quality of smartphone photos has improved lightyears since the early days of the iPhone, as modern smartphones not only come with high-end optical lenses but pack enough processing power to do a ton of real-time image optimization.

As the following chart based on data from Statista Consumer Insights shows, digital camera ownership has declined across the globe over the past few years, and it’s probably not a stretch to assume that usage has declined by even more than that. A look at global camera sales shows an industry in disarray, as more than 30 years of growth have been wiped out over the past decade.

This chart shows the share of respondents in selected countries owning a digital camera in 2018/19 and 2023/24.

