Suicide Among the Most Common Causes of Death in the U.S.

Cause of Death

Homicide as well as suicide are common causes of death for young age groups in the United States, second only to accidents for those between the ages of 10 and 34. After that age, cancer, heart disease and more recently Covid-19 become bigger killers. Even for children aged 5-9, homicide is a big danger and was the third most common cause of death for the age group in 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Homicide rates in children rose in the United States during the pandemic, increasing by as much as 50 percent for Black children and those between the ages of 16 and 17 just between 2018 and 2020. They also shot up for adults in 2020 and 2021.

Of approximately 48,000 suicides recorded by the CDC in the U.S. in 2021, between 6,500 and 8,900 deaths occurred per ten-year age cohort above the age of 15. Despite being a relatively large killer of children who are 10 to 14 years old, only around 600 suicides occurred in this age group in 2021. The situation is similar for homicides, where around 200-300 death in the age groups 5-9 and 10-14 constitute rank 3/4 of the most common causes of death. Between 6,600 and 7,600 homicide deaths occurred for those 15 to 24 years old and those 25 to 34 years old in 2021. For older age groups, the number decreases gradually.

If you or somebody you know are in need of help, you can find a list of suicide crisis lines and website for countries around the world here.

Katharina Buchholz
Data Journalist

Infographic: Suicide Among the Most Common Causes of Death in the U.S.

Description

This chart shows the most common causes of death in the U.S. by age group (2021).

Menu