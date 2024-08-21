Where Dairy Alternatives Are a Kitchen Staple

Dairy-substitute products

by 
,
 
Veganism and vegetarianism worldwide

Plant-based alternatives to food products derived from animals have increased in popularity in recent years, with substitutes for milk generating the highest revenues worldwide. According to the Good Food Institute's (GFI) 2023 State of the Industry Report, worldwide revenues from plant-based alternatives stood at $29 billion in 2023. Soy, oat, almond or other milk alternatives brought in $19 billion, almost half of which was generated in the APAC region.

This trend is also reflected in a recent Statista Consumer Insights survey conducted in 52 countries worldwide. Of all countries analyzed, India had the highest share of respondents regularly consuming dairy-substitute products with 32 percent, followed by Thailand and the United Arab Emirates with 29 percent. Other Asian countries and regions in the top 8 are China and Hong Kong.

The global average was 20 percent, with Japan, Serbia (11 percent each) and Argentina (10 percent) at the bottom. Important to note: The questionnaire did not differentiate between milk, yogurt or cheese substitutes. Other data suggests that the latter two play a negligible role in terms of the commercial aspect of plant-based alternatives.

While alternatives to dairy products, especially soy, almond or oat milk, have become widely available in supermarkets around the world, revenues are significantly lower than those of milk products derived from animals. In the U.S. alone, sales of refrigerated milk in stores generated around $14.1 billion in 2023, while plant-based milk revenue stood at $2.5 billion, according to Circana's 2024 Dairy and Plant-Based Trends & Expectations report.

Florian Zandt
Data Journalist

Infographic: Where Dairy Alternatives Are a Kitchen Staple | Statista

Description

This chart shows the countries and regions with the highest respondent share regularly consuming dairy-substitute products

Report

Download Chart
Consumption frequency of plant-based dairy in Italy in 2023, by type
Consumption frequency of plant-based dairy in Italy in 2023, by type
Share of consumers who have tried plant-based dairy Asia 2024, by country
Share of consumers who have tried plant-based dairy Asia 2024, by country
Consumers intending to consume plant-based dairy in the future in Europe 2023
Consumers intending to consume plant-based dairy in the future in Europe 2023
Sales value of plant-based dairy alternatives in Europe 2012-2015
Sales value of plant-based dairy alternatives in Europe 2012-2015
Revenue of plant-based dairy supermarket sales in the Netherlands 2015-2019
Revenue of plant-based dairy supermarket sales in the Netherlands 2015-2019
Estimated plant-based dairy market size in India 2030, by scenario
Estimated plant-based dairy market size in India 2030, by scenario

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu