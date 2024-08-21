U.S. Plant Milk Converts Likely to Come Back for More

World Plant Milk Day

by 
,
 
Plant-based milk in the U.S.

August 22 is World Plant Milk Day. The day is intended to celebrate the alternatives to dairy-based milk, including varieties of oat, almond, pea and coconut milk, among others. These substitutes are growing in popularity around the world, driven partly by consumers’ increased awareness of their environmental benefits and the importance of food sustainability.

Data from Statista’s Consumer Insights survey shows that while plant-milk consumers are still a minority in the U.S., those who have tried a milk alternative in recent months are highly likely to consume it again. As the following chart shows, the U.S. brand Silk is the most popular among U.S. consumers, having been tried by just over a third of respondents in the 12 months prior to the survey. Of those, 86 percent said that they would likely drink it again. California’s own Blue Diamond Almond Breeze was similarly popular, having been consumed by three in ten respondents recently, with 84 percent of respondents saying they would consume it again. By contrast, the Swedish brand Oatly, which is one of the most popular milk substitute brands in Europe, was tried by just 10 percent of U.S. respondents in the run-up to the survey.

As part of the same survey, Statista also asked U.S. adults about which aspects are most important when deciding which milk alternative brands to buy. The most common answers were high value, the brand being honest/trustworthy, authentic and reliable.

Anna Fleck
Data Journalist

Infographic: U.S. Plant Milk Converts Likely to Come Back for More | Statista

Description

This chart shows the share of respondents who have tried milk alternatives from the following brands in the past year.

Report

Download Chart
Unit sales of plant-based milk alternatives in the U.S. in 2023
Unit sales of plant-based milk alternatives in the U.S. in 2023
Value of plant-based milk sales in Romania 2020-2022
Value of plant-based milk sales in Romania 2020-2022
Share of consumers who purchased plant-based milk for the first time U.S. in 2023
Share of consumers who purchased plant-based milk for the first time U.S. in 2023
Plant-based milk consumption frequency in Italy 2023
Plant-based milk consumption frequency in Italy 2023
Share of consumers who have tried plant-based milk Asia 2024, by country
Share of consumers who have tried plant-based milk Asia 2024, by country
Plant-based milk alternative consumption frequency ANZ 2023
Plant-based milk alternative consumption frequency ANZ 2023

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

World Plant Milk Day

Carbon Footprint

Dairy-substitute products

Plant-Based Foods

Plant Milk Day

Plant-based Burger

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu