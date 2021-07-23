Americans Spent $8 Billion on Plant-Based Foods in 2023

Plant-Based Foods

Having long been limited to a handful of mostly soy-based products, plant-based alternatives to dairy and meat have made giant leaps forward over the past few years. Thanks to advances in food science, people can now enjoy a creamy oat milk cappuccino, have a tasty burger based on pea protein or even try chicken-free chicken nuggets that mimic the real thing surprisingly well.

And whether it’s due to allergies, intolerances, voluntary diet choices or simply to reduce the carbon footprint of their food intake, many people are enjoying the new variety of plant-based alternatives to dairy and meat. According to the Good Food Institute's State of the Industry report, plant-based foods are a multi-billion dollar market in the United States, with milk alternatives by far the largest category at estimated retail sales of $2.9 billion in 2023. Plant-based meat and seafood remains the second largest segment, despite growth coming to a halt lately.

The Good Food Institute partly explains the slowdown in some categories with higher food prices overall, which may have impacted plant-based alternatives disproportionately. "In an inflation-driven market, many consumers chose to trade down within protein categories, posing salient challenges for plant-based categories whose products often sit at a premium to their conventional counterparts," the GFI notes. The average premium for plant-based meat sold in the U.S. last year was 77 percent compared to conventional meat, according to SPINS data, explaining why consumers on a tight budget might opt against it.

Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Infographic: Americans Spent $8 Billion on Plant-Based Foods in 2023 | Statista

Description

This chart shows sales of plant-based foods in the U.S. in 2023.

Report

Download Chart
Consumption frequency of meat alternatives in European countries in 2023, by type
Consumption frequency of meat alternatives in European countries in 2023, by type
Sales growth of meat alternatives in Italy 2021/2022-2022/2023
Sales growth of meat alternatives in Italy 2021/2022-2022/2023
Share of consumers who have tried plant-based meat Asia 2024, by country
Share of consumers who have tried plant-based meat Asia 2024, by country
Consumers' views on plant-based meat alternatives in the UK in 2023
Consumers' views on plant-based meat alternatives in the UK in 2023
Consumers' views on meat alternatives in the UK in 2023, by diet
Consumers' views on meat alternatives in the UK in 2023, by diet
Intention to eat plant-based meats in Japan 2023
Intention to eat plant-based meats in Japan 2023

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Cultured meat production

Longevity

World Vegan Day

Meat & Meat Substitutes

vegetarian day

Meat Substitutes

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu