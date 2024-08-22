The Mpox Epidemic in Africa

Mpox

On August 14, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared an international public health emergency in response to a surge in cases of mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, particularly on the African continent. The cause is a new strain, Clade Ib, which is feared to be highly transmissible. It is a different variant from the one that caused the 2022 epidemic in many previously non-endemic countries (Clade IIb, still present in several parts of the world).

While one case of infection with Clade Ib was reported in Sweden two weeks ago, officials confirmed another one in Thailand on Thursday. This bring the number of countries where Clade Ib has been detected to seven, also including the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, Burundi, Kenya and Uganda. The WHO has indicated that it expects more cases on European soil in the coming weeks, but the epidemic is currently mainly concentrated in Africa. As detailed in the following infographic based on data from the African Centre for Disease Control and Prevention and the WHO, the Democratic Republic of Congo currently has the highest number of suspected or confirmed cases on the continent. Almost 20,000 cases were recorded there between January 1 and August 23 and 575 people lost their lives over the same period. Four clades of the virus have now been identified in Africa (Clade Ia, Clade Ib, Clade IIa, Clade IIb), with the a-Clades being of zoonotic origin and the b-Clades tied to human-to-human transmission.

Anna Fleck
Data Journalist

Infographic: The Mpox Epidemic in Africa | Statista

Description

This chart shows the suspected/confirmed cases of mpox officially reported in Africa between Jan. 1 and Aug. 23, 2024.

Report

Download Chart
Cobalt mine production volume in the Democratic Republic of Congo 2010-2023
Cobalt mine production volume in the Democratic Republic of Congo 2010-2023
Confirmed mpox cases in Europe as of July 2024, by age and gender
Confirmed mpox cases in Europe as of July 2024, by age and gender
Mpox cases and deaths in Africa 2024, by country
Mpox cases and deaths in Africa 2024, by country
Mpox cases and deaths worldwide 2022-2024
Mpox cases and deaths worldwide 2022-2024
Number of cellular subscriptions Democratic Republic of Congo 2000-2022
Number of cellular subscriptions Democratic Republic of Congo 2000-2022
Mortality rate in the Democratic Republic of the Congo 2022, by gender
Mortality rate in the Democratic Republic of the Congo 2022, by gender

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Mpox

Deforestation

Mining & minerals

Population Decline

Commerical real estate

Personal finance

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu