How Many U.S. States Are Affected by Bird Flu?

H5N1

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), between March 25, 2024 and December 13, 2024, the H5N1 virus was detected in a total of 845 dairy herds across the United States - 630 of which were in California. Looking at the past 30 days, there have been new cases confirmed in just two states: one case in Nevada and 294 cases in California. All of these cases were on dairy milking cow premises. While the Golden State is the epicenter of the outbreak, the following map shows that since March 25, 2024 there have been 16 states in total with cases confirmed in dairy herds.

﻿The current public health risk is considered low, with no cases of person-to-person transmission recorded. The CDC is watching the situation carefully and working with states to monitor people with animal exposures.

Anna Fleck
Data Journalist

Infographic: How Many U.S. States Are Affected by Bird Flu? | Statista

Description

This chart shows the number of dairy herds with H5N1 cases in the United States recorded by the CDC between Mar. 25, 2024 to Dec. 12, 2024.

