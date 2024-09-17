Which Cultures Normalize Regular Health Check-Ups?

Six in ten people in South Korea undergo regular medical check-ups, according to a survey of 21 countries, conducted by Statista Consumer Insights between July 2023 and June 2024. Of those polled, South Koreans were the most likely to regularly visit the doctor and more than twice as likely as UK respondents, who - despite having a free healthcare service - were one of the countries at the bottom of the list. Only Sweden and the Netherlands had a lower turnout, albeit marginally, at 29 percent and 27 percent of respondents picking the option, respectively.

From this data alone, it is difficult to pinpoint exactly why there are such large differences between some countries and others. Most likely, it is a result of a number of factors. For example, it could be a case of a lack of public awareness around the importance of such checks. According to an NIH report, this was the case in the UK, where there was also a widespread misunderstanding among patients of the purpose of the National Health Service’s Health Check programme. Other barriers to attending health checks regularly included time constraints and difficulties with access to general practices.

Meanwhile, in some countries, regulations may be in place by employers or even the government that encourage visits to the doctor. In South Korea, for instance, it is mandatory for every citizen who is paying into the National Health Insurance Service (NHIS) to have a health check every two years. In Poland, employers are required by law to arrange a medical assessment for their new hires in order to prevent work-related injuries.

Anna Fleck
Data Journalist

Menu