Which Industries Are Ready For the Digital Transformation?

Digitization

A survey by Boston Consulting Group shows which industries are on average best prepared for digital transformation success. The report gives high marks to the telecommunication sector and an above average review of the health insurance, retail and consumer product industries. Across six different ratings, telcos scored in the first quartile for leadership, strategy, governance and monitoring as well as in the second quartile for talent and and tech use, leading to their high average score.

Health insurance also scored highest in terms of leadership, governance and strategy, while retail and consumer product industries had their strengths in leadership and monitoring. Assets and wealth as well as power and utilities also scored above average, landing squarely in the second quartile when looking at their average score.

The biotech and pharma, automotive and mobility and retail banking sectors scored between the second and third quartile, a rather lackluster showing. Performance was just mediocre in the areas of governance, tech adoption and strategy. On average in the third quartile were the oil and gas industry as well as healthcare providers, lacking again in terms of governance. While healthcare also struggled with strategy, oil and gas scored low on tech adoption. Public sector economic development and government finance had the lowest score.

Banking and government are two sectors often associated with legacy tech, meaning that they sometimes operate large technology and software systems that have become outdated but are difficult to replace. Consultancy Thoughtworks estimates that two-thirds of banks' IT budget in the U.S. is spent on maintenance.

Katharina Buchholz
Data Journalist

Infographic: Which Industries Are Ready For the Digital Transformation? | Statista

Description

This chart shows selected economic sectors by average score rating digital transformation success, by quartile (2021).

Report

Download Chart
Global opinion on barriers to energy industry digitalization 2024, by subsector
Global opinion on barriers to energy industry digitalization 2024, by subsector
Factory digitalization market size Japan FY 2020-2027
Factory digitalization market size Japan FY 2020-2027
Perception of Poles about digitalization in Poland 2021-2023
Perception of Poles about digitalization in Poland 2021-2023
How much companies will spend on digitalization comparatively in Germany 2024
How much companies will spend on digitalization comparatively in Germany 2024
Media owners' timelines for planned static OOH inventory digitization worldwide 2024
Media owners' timelines for planned static OOH inventory digitization worldwide 2024
Social inequality as an effect of digitalization in Germany 2023
Social inequality as an effect of digitalization in Germany 2023

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Sponsored post by Booking.com

Sponsored post by Booking.com

Sponsored post by Booking.com

Sponsored post by booking.com

Sponsored post by Booking.com

Sponsored post by Booking.com

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu