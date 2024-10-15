Agriculture’s Major Impact on the Planet

Agriculture

Agriculture emissions worldwide

Over the centuries, agriculture has transformed the face of our planet. According to figures published by WWF in its “Living Planet 2024” report, around 40 percent of all habitable land is now used for agricultural purposes, of which around 70 percent is used for livestock grazing alone. It is estimated that over 80 percent of the world's agricultural land is used to feed livestock.

On a global scale, the impact of agriculture on the environment weighs heavily. Food production is the main cause of the destruction of terrestrial habitats, leading to the loss of biodiversity worldwide. It is estimated that 90 percent of tropical deforestation results from the conversion of forests to farmland, and that as a result, over 80 percent of threatened terrestrial bird and mammal species are threatened by habitat loss due to agricultural activities. In addition, agriculture is by far the largest consumer of water on Earth. Today, 70 percent of the world's freshwater withdrawals are absorbed by agricultural production, mainly for irrigation, the application of pesticides and fertilizers, and livestock breeding.

Anna Fleck
Data Journalist

Description

Report

