Tropical rainforests have gone into serious decline over the past decade. In terms of hectares lost, Brazil far outstrips any other country, with a staggering 1.49 million hectares destroyed on average per year between 2021 and 2023. This is according to data published by the World Resources Institute (Global Forest Review).
The Democratic Republic Congo comes second on the list for the most widespread destruction, with an average of around half a million hectares of primary forest having been cut down there on average per year between 2021 and 2023. In addition to mining and timber extraction, agriculture is the most important direct cause of deforestation in this region.
Last year, other major losses were recorded in Bolivia, Indonesia, Peru, Laos, Cameroon and Madagascar. Worldwide, annual average losses are estimated to be around 3.87 million hectares.