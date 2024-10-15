Data from a Statista Consumer Insights survey reveals that dog ownership varies greatly around the world. Where as many as seven in ten respondents said they had a dog as a pet in Mexico in a survey conducted between July 2023 and June 2024, under three in ten said the same in Sweden.
In the United States, around half of respondents said they owned a dog. Americans were most likely to own a dog, followed by a cat (36 percent), a fish (7 percent), a reptile (4 percent) and a bird (4 percent). Only three percent of respondents said they owned a rodent, whether a rabbit, a hamster, guinea pig, mouse or rat.