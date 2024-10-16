Some Wildlife Conservation Efforts Are Working in Europe

Conservation

Wildlife populations of invertebrate species, including mammals, have plummeted across the world. Since 1970, worldwide populations have decreased by almost three quarters, the WWF reports. The decline in invertebrate is alarming and is often going unnoticed and under-reported. Highly publicized conservation efforts mainly focus on larger mammals that the public can relate to better. However, numbers from the final report of the Rewilding Europe project published by Our World in Data show that repopulation project of wild mammals have been very successful on the continent, proving that with enough public will and funding, these undertakings can work very well.

The large mammals in question were decimated in Europe by hunting and, like so many other species, by habitat loss, Our World in Data reports. But in the years roughly between 1960 and 2016, targeted conservation has had hugely positive effects on certain highlighted species, bringing a select few back from the brink.

The European mammals that could recover populations most during the specific time frame were the beaver and the bison. While it is estimated that there were only a few thousand beavers left in Europe in the first half of the 20th century, this had by 2016 changed to a population of 1.2 million - an increase of more than 1,670 percent. The smaller bison population has made a similar comeback, recovering by 1,626 percent to around 10,000 wild and semi-wild specimen in Europe as of 2021.

European populations of the chamois and the grey wolf recovered by 1,000 percent and almost 1,900 percent, respectively, in roughly the same time period, while the badger and lynx could double and more than quintuple populations. Significant successes were also achieved for species like red deer, jackals, wild goats, ibex, otters and different types of large seals. Another symbol of increased European conservation efforts, the brown bear, grew its population by 44 percent between 1960 and 2016.

Convervation projects for the bear, as well as the wolf and the beaver, have received accolades but also caused controversies as increased populations required significant adjustments (and sometimes sacrifices) from farmers, ranchers and other rural populations regarding the poaching of life stock and the damming of rivers, changing their course and behavior.

Katharina Buchholz
Data Journalist

Infographic: Some Wildlife Conservation Efforts Are Working in Europe | Statista

Description

This chart shows the average relative change in selected mammal populations in Europe between 1960 and 2016.

Report

Download Chart
Latin America and the Caribbean: food and live animals export value 2023, by country
Latin America and the Caribbean: food and live animals export value 2023, by country
AstraZeneca - number of animals used for research purposes 2006-2023
AstraZeneca - number of animals used for research purposes 2006-2023
Production of animals for slaughter in Poland 2011-2023
Production of animals for slaughter in Poland 2011-2023
Animals used in scientific experiments in Ireland by project purpose 2022
Animals used in scientific experiments in Ireland by project purpose 2022
Live animals: leading exporters worldwide 2022, by country
Live animals: leading exporters worldwide 2022, by country
Live animals: leading importers worldwide 2022, by country
Live animals: leading importers worldwide 2022, by country

Related Infographics

Agriculture

Foreign land ownership

Mpox

Dairy-substitute products

Wildlife trafficking

Biodiversity

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information