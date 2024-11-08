How Adequate Are Minimum Income Benefits?

Minimum Income

Minimum income benefits - called Social Security payments, Jobseeker's Allowance, social assistance or colloquially welfare payments - are paid out by all developed countries in the OECD. However, their amounts vary greatly, as data from the organization shows. Rates in the United States, reaching between 6 percent and 17 percent of nationwide median disposable incomes, are on the same level as in some Eastern European nations.

The relative size of minimum income payment depends on a person's living situation - whether they are partnered or have children (and how many). In the U.S., a couple with two children can expect to receive 17 percent of the disposable income a typical working couple with two kids would have, while a single's benefit would amount to just 6 percent of median disposable income in the country.

Benefit payments are lower in Hungary and Turkey compared to the United States, while they are on about the same level in Slovakia and Bulgaria. Other Eastern European nations surpass the U.S. in the relative size of their minimum income, for example Romania, Croatia, Czechia and Poland. In the latter country, benefits reach as high as 41 percent of median disposable incomes.

This is more than in Scandinavian nation Norway, where benefits only reach as high as 37 percent. However, Norway treats benefactors more equally, with singles, couples, the childless and parents all paid between 35 percent and 37 percent of national median disposable incomes when receiving benefits. Finland and New Zealand apply a similar approach. The childless receive no benefits in Turkey and very low assistance in Hungary, Bulgaria and Romania - comparable to the low level of support in the United States. These discrepancies are typical for conservative welfare regimes, which focus on family-based assistance. While assistance levels are higher, the same discrepancies between payments for the childless and payments for families can be observed in other Eastern European countries as well as Canada. Countries might also apply a liberal approach to welfare, paying out means-based, modest payments, or create a universalistic system, which like in some Scandinavian countries promotes high and equal standards while trying to reduce stigma around benefits.

Katharina Buchholz
Data Journalist

Infographic: How Adequate Are Minimum Income Benefits? | Statista

Description

This chart shows the share of median disposable income covered by minimum income benefits in selected OECD countries (in percent)

Report

Download Chart
Number of individuals receiving Social Security benefits in Cuba 2018-2023
Number of individuals receiving Social Security benefits in Cuba 2018-2023
U.S. number of individuals receiving Social Security benefits in the 1967-2023
U.S. number of individuals receiving Social Security benefits in the 1967-2023
U.S. retirees receiving social security benefits 1967-2023, by gender
U.S. retirees receiving social security benefits 1967-2023, by gender
Social security benefits as a share of GDP Japan FY 1980-2022
Social security benefits as a share of GDP Japan FY 1980-2022
Increase in social security benefits in Germany 2005-2024
Increase in social security benefits in Germany 2005-2024
Per capita benefit from social welfare in Taiwan FY 2013-2023
Per capita benefit from social welfare in Taiwan FY 2013-2023

Related Infographics

Sustainable Consumption

Population Decline

Sustainability

Remittance

Cultured meat production

China Demography

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information