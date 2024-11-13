The Indian Waste-to-Energy Failure

Waste

An investigative report by The New York Times has leveled major accusations against the operators of the Timarpur-Okhla waste-burning plant in India's National Capital Territory of Delhi as well as government officials regulating the country's burgeoning waste-to-energy sector. According to the article, the smoke emanating from the plant contains more than the legal amount of toxins by a long shot, while ashes produced by the burning of waste for electricity generation have been dumped illegally close to homes in the city. Residents had protested the plant for years, complaining of respiratory issues and headaches, among other ailments, while accusations of increased miscarriage and birth defects were also leveled.

While up-to-date numbers of waste-burning plants in India are hard to come by and even the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has deleted this number from its most recent report, there are around 10 plants operational in the country burning waste for electricity. Four of them are located in Delhi, with Timarpur-Okhla being the oldest, having opened in 2012, and the Tehkhand plant only having started commercial operations last year. Delhi is also the city with the highest amount of general household waste generated in India by some margin due to its size but also lack of garbage sorting. The country's first waste-to-electricity plant also opened in Delhi in 1987 but shut down soon after, being plagued by issues.

According to NGO Centre for Financial Accountability - which estimated the number of waste-burning plants in the country at 10 in December 2022, same as the government did as of March 2023 - around as many plants as are operational in India have failed to operate commercially due to a myriad of problems associated with them. Yet, the Indian government keeps pushing for the technology to be expanded along with other waste-to-energy schemes. The number of plants under construction was put at around 10-15 as of FY 2022-23, with the number of proposed plants even higher.

This is despite the fact that issues with waste-burning plants in India are well known. As of 2019, the Centre for Science and Environment already pointed out that burning household waste and generating electricity in the process might have been seen as a quick and satisfying fix in a country that generates an increasing amount of waste and is struggling to sort and treat it accordingly. The centers report further states that additional to public pushback against this type of plant, India has issues due to the type of waste it produces. Countries successfully operating waste-to-energy burning usually separate and treat recyclables and organic waste at other plants. Indian waste is more mixed and therefore not as suitable for burning. Secondly, the CSE rates India's ability to enforce stringent emission standards and monitor plans accordingly as insufficient, especially as the need to do so rises as the quality of incinerated waste decreases.

Katharina Buchholz
Data Journalist

Infographic: The Indian Waste-to-Energy Failure | Statista

Description

This chart shows the number of waste-to-electricity plants in India by status and municipal solid waste generation by city.

Report

Download Chart
Municipal solid waste generated in India FY 2022, by state
Municipal solid waste generated in India FY 2022, by state
Global municipal solid waste generation 2020-2050
Global municipal solid waste generation 2020-2050
Global municipal solid waste collection rate 2020, by region
Global municipal solid waste collection rate 2020, by region
Municipal solid waste disposal in the U.S. 1960-2018, by method
Municipal solid waste disposal in the U.S. 1960-2018, by method
Per capita municipal solid waste generation in Italy 2010-2022
Per capita municipal solid waste generation in Italy 2010-2022
Municipal solid waste recycling rate in Wales 2001-2023
Municipal solid waste recycling rate in Wales 2001-2023

Related Infographics

Net Zero

E-mobility

Transport emissions

2024 U.S. Presidential Election

IMF

Sponsored by Sumsub

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information