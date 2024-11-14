Younger generations of women are less religious than their male counterparts in the United States, according to data from a Statista Consumer Insights survey. This marks a shift, as historically, U.S. women have been the more religious group. As this chart shows, for both genders, religion is becoming less widespread overall.
Christianity is the dominant religion in the U.S., by a long shot. Statista data shows that 51 percent of Gen Z males self-identify as Christian, with the next biggest religious groups Islam (six percent), Buddhism (two percent). Only six percent of Gen Z men are atheists and 17 percent non-religious. For Gen Z women, 48 percent said their religion is Christianity, while only two percent said Islam and two percent Buddhism. Six percent of Gen Z women are atheists and 22 percent identify as non-religious.