Fireworks Made in China

Pyrotechnics

As we prepare to light up the skies on New Year's Eve, have you ever wondered where all those dazzling fireworks come from? Given the country’s status as the world’s leading exporter of pretty much anything, it shouldn’t come as a huge surprise that most of our fireworks are also made in China. Add to that the fact that firecrackers and gunpowder originated in China and the answer is even more obvious.

According to UN Comtrade data, the country accounts for the vast majority of global pyrotechnic exports, fueling celebrations from Sydney to San Francisco. With more than 360,000 metric tons of fireworks worth roughly 1 billion exported from China in 2023, the country shipped roughly the same amount of pyrotechnics overseas than the next five largest exporters combined. That includes the Netherlands, Germany, Czechia, Poland and Cambodia, who exported roughly 37,000 metric tons combined in 2023.

The largest importer of fireworks by far is the United States. The country imported more than 120,000 metric tons of fireworks in 2023, 98 percent of which came from China.

Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Infographic: Fireworks Made in China | Statista

Description

This chart shows the world's leading exporters of fireworks in 2023.

Report

Download Chart
Value of fireworks exports in the CEE region 2023
Value of fireworks exports in the CEE region 2023
Import and export of fireworks to and from Poland 2011-2023
Import and export of fireworks to and from Poland 2011-2023
Import and export value of fireworks to and from Poland 2011-2023
Import and export value of fireworks to and from Poland 2011-2023
Country ranking - share of global chemical exports 2023
Country ranking - share of global chemical exports 2023
Imports and exports of fireworks to and from Germany 2006-2023
Imports and exports of fireworks to and from Germany 2006-2023
Exports of chemical-pharmaceutical industry worldwide by industry 2012-2023
Exports of chemical-pharmaceutical industry worldwide by industry 2012-2023

Related Infographics

Trade

BRICS Plus

Transshipments

International trade

Consumer price indices

Chinese EVs

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information