Boeing Loses $8 Billion in First 9 Months of 2024

Boeing

by 
,
 
Airbus and Boeing

Boeing reported net losses of nearly $8 billion in the first nine months of 2024 on Wednesday, as it posted its latest Q3 earnings report. In its third quarter alone, the company saw net losses of $6.2 billion, marking one of the worst quarters for Boeing ever.

The results come amid a work stoppage of aircraft production at assembly plants in the Seattle area, which has particularly impacted the commercial plane division. In the latest turn of events, Boeing machinists rejected a new proposed labor contract, extending a strike which has already gone on for more than five weeks. Boeing’s contract offer included a 35 percent wage hike over four years and increased 401(k) contributions, among other changes. This falls short of the machinists’ union’s initial request for a 40 percent raise and for the company to reinstate a pension plan.

New CEO Kelly Ortberg has announced Boeing is reviewing its businesses and has hinted at the aircraft manufacturer slimming down. Earlier in October, he announced the company will be laying off 10 percent of its workforce, or around 17,000 employees, in the coming months.

As this chart shows, 2024 marks the sixth consecutive year in which Boeing has made annual net losses. The initial downturn came in the wake of two fatal 737 Max crashes in 2018 and 2019. That model was subsequently grounded worldwide and manufacturing of the plane slowed as the company attended to its various flaws. In a sharp decline from their $10.5 billion net income in 2018, Boeing’s annual earnings report shared that the company lost $636 million in 2019. This marked the first annual loss for the company in over two decades.

The coronavirus pandemic then led to a slump in the travel and aviation industry, with 2020 seeing Boeing post $11.94 billion in net losses. The company experienced a slow pace of recovery through to 2023, but has been setback once more following a series of safety issues, starting with the mid-air blowout of a door plug in January, which led to an investigation and temporarily grounded 171 aircraft. Despite this, the company still has a long backlog of airplane orders (6,259 aircraft as of March 2024).

Anna Fleck
Data Journalist

Infographic: Boeing Loses $8 Billion in First 9 Months of 2024 | Statista

Description

This chart shows the annual net income of Boeing for a given year (in billions).

Report

Download Chart
Gross annual earnings in the service industry in Germany 2023, by segment
Gross annual earnings in the service industry in Germany 2023, by segment
Gross annual earnings in the food industry in Germany 1996-2023
Gross annual earnings in the food industry in Germany 1996-2023
Gross annual earnings in the wholesale sector in Germany 1996-2023
Gross annual earnings in the wholesale sector in Germany 1996-2023
Gross annual earnings in the beverage industry in Germany 1996-2023
Gross annual earnings in the beverage industry in Germany 1996-2023
Gross annual earnings in the accommodation sector in Germany 2010-2023
Gross annual earnings in the accommodation sector in Germany 2010-2023
Tourist accommodation employees' gross annual earnings in Germany 2010-2023
Tourist accommodation employees' gross annual earnings in Germany 2010-2023

Related Infographics

Boeing and Airbus

Boeing

Remote & hybrid work

Boeing

Boeing

Boeing

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information