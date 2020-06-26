Where Do U.S. Overseas Adoptees Come From?

Overseas Adoption

The U.S. international adoption landscape has changed fundamentally in the past years as fewer and fewer children arrive in the country as adoptees. This is the result of many nations changing their stance on allowing or supporting outgoing overseas adoption. Recently, the practice of uprooting children has been called into question. Additionally, countries have increasingly been wanting to show that they can handle sensitive social issues like adoption locally. The biggest recent change came from China, which in 2018 still sent almost 1,500 children to the U.S. as adoptees.

In the fiscal year of 2023, this had fallen to a low of just 16. South Korea slowed down overseas adoptions even earlier - to several hundred per year in the 2010s - and finally arrived at just 47 in 2023. However, due to high historical adoption activity between the U.S. and both countries, the U.S. Department of State lists almost 83,000 adoptions from China and 21,500 from South Korea since 1999. Because of a cultural taboo around adoption in the latter country, adoptions between the U.S. and South Korea have been going on for a long time and around 200,000 were finalized since 1953, making those born in Korea the biggest group of U.S. overseas adoptees historically. Other historically large groups come from birth countries Russia, Guatemala, Ethiopia and Ukraine.

Today, much fewer overseas adoptees arrive in the U.S., the biggest groups in the fiscal year of 2023 being from India (221), Colombia (200), Bulgaria (83) and Haiti (80). While last year just under 1,300 overseas adoptions to the U.S. were finalized, this number stood at around 6,700 in 2023 and 21,200 in 2003.

Katharina Buchholz
Data Journalist

Infographic: Where Do U.S. Overseas Adoptees Come From? | Statista

Description

This chart shows the number of U.S. overseas adoptees by country in FY 2023.

Report

Download Chart
U.S. annual FDI receipts from South Korea 2000-2023
U.S. annual FDI receipts from South Korea 2000-2023
Number of U.S. citizens living in South Korea 2015-2023
Number of U.S. citizens living in South Korea 2015-2023
U.S. exports of trade goods to South Korea 1985-2023
U.S. exports of trade goods to South Korea 1985-2023
Value of U.S. imports from South Korea 2004-2023
Value of U.S. imports from South Korea 2004-2023
South Korea's trade balance with the U.S. 2000-2022
South Korea's trade balance with the U.S. 2000-2022
Value of goods imported to South Korea from the U.S. 2000-2022
Value of goods imported to South Korea from the U.S. 2000-2022

Related Infographics

Artifical Intelligence

World TV Day

Anti-Trans Laws

Anti-Trans Laws

Ukraine

Ukraine

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information