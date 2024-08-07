The Most & Least Popular U.S. Governors

U.S. Governors

With a net approval rate of 13 percent, Democratic nominee for the vice presidency, Tim Walz, is only the 36th most popular governor in the country. He currently is the first in command in Minnesota. Other governors who were reportedly being considered for Kamala Harris' running mate in the upcoming 2024 election are much more popular at home, namely Andy Beshear, who has a net approval rate of 40 percent in Kentucky, and Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, who places 16th with a net approval of 25 percent. This is according to data collected by Morning Consult.

However, Walz finally was the favorite - according to NBC - as he and Harris got along best in person and the Democratic nominee for president felt that he was best suited for a role of supporting the president loyally. Walz, who has military experience in the Army National Guard, worked a blue collar job in addition to having been a teacher and is a gun-owning hunter, is hoped to appeal to moderates and voters from non-coastal states and therefore complement Harris' profile. Voters describe Walz as "normal" and "genuine", but his policies are progressive despite his regular guy image, which might have also endeared him to Harris and her campaign. However, Walz's stance has also caused pushback among more conservative voters in Minnesota, resulting in a lowish net approval. Additionally, he has been criticized both for his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the protest that followed the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis in 2020.

Katharina Buchholz
Data Journalist

Infographic: The Most & Least Popular U.S. Governors | Statista

Description

This chart shows net approval ratings of U.S. governors as of July 24, 2024 (in percent).

Report

Download Chart
U.S. favorability of Vice President Kamala Harris 2024
U.S. favorability of Vice President Kamala Harris 2024
Confidence in U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in selected countries worldwide 2022
Confidence in U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in selected countries worldwide 2022
U.S. approval of potential Republican vice-presidential nominees 2024
U.S. approval of potential Republican vice-presidential nominees 2024
Share of voters who approve of Kamala Harris as Biden's running mate U.S. 2020
Share of voters who approve of Kamala Harris as Biden's running mate U.S. 2020
U.S. 2024 presidential election polling Trump vs. Harris 2023-2024
U.S. 2024 presidential election polling Trump vs. Harris 2023-2024
U.S. opinion on Trump's vice president pick 2024
U.S. opinion on Trump's vice president pick 2024

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

VP Pick

U.S. presidential election

U.S. presidential election

U.S. presidential elections 2024

2024 Presidential Election

U.S. Presidential elections 2024

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu