The U.S.-India Trade Relationship

International trade

In 2023, the commodity trade relationship between the United States and India focused on precious metals, fuels and electrical machinery, according to UN Comtrade data. 35 percent of Indian exports to the U.S. and 41 percent of India's U.S. imports fell in these categories. Even with China becoming the most important trade partner for the South Asian country in the past year, India only exhibits a trade surplus with the United States out of its top trading partners.

27 percent or $11 billion of the total U.S. exports to India were from the mineral fuels segment, chief among them crude oil, anthracite coal and natural gas in terms of commodity value. Looking at imports from India by the United States, crude oil plays a major role, coming in second overall with $6.4 billion. Other relevant goods exported by India include pharmaceutical products for therapeutical use ($7.2 billion), crustaceans ($1.8 billion) and insecticides, fungicides, herbicides and disinfectants ($929 million).

The trade relationship between India and the United States came into closer focus recently, with Reuters reporting suggesting that the two countries are likely to sign a cooperation agreement on the topic of critical minerals like lithium "which intends to enhance bilateral collaboration to increase and diversify essential critical mineral supply chains and leverage their complementary strengths". Since President Joe Biden took office, India and the U.S. intensified trade. The value of bilateral goods trade increased by 45 percent from 2020 to 2021 despite macroeconomic pressure due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Florian Zandt
Data Journalist

Infographic: The U.S.-India Trade Relationship | Statista

Description

This chart shows the top traded commodity types between India and the United States.

Report

Download Chart
Export of goods from the United States 2023
Export of goods from the United States 2023
Import of goods into the United States 2023
Import of goods into the United States 2023
Number of executions in the United States 2015-2024
Number of executions in the United States 2015-2024
Trade balance of goods of the United States 2023
Trade balance of goods of the United States 2023
Perception of the United States worldwide 2024
Perception of the United States worldwide 2024
Japanese outward FDI stock in the United States 2014-2023
Japanese outward FDI stock in the United States 2014-2023

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Cyber Slavery

Vegetarian

Cyber Slavery

Food waste

Immigration

Migration

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu