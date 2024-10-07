People in the Indian city of Bengaluru can expect to wait an average of 28 minutes and 10 seconds per 10 km in traffic, according to the TomTom Traffic Index 2023. This equates to roughly an extra 132 hours spent driving in rush hour over the year.
The following chart shows the slowest city centers to drive through in Asia. TomTom collected trip data from anonymous drivers within a 5 km radius from the city center of 33 cities in Asia, as part of a wider study looking at an additional 354 cities worldwide. Pune in western India followed in second place for its lengthy travel times at 27 minutes and 50 seconds per 10km, followed by Manila in the Philippines (27 minutes and 20 seconds) and Taichung in Taiwan (26 minutes and 50 seconds).
Looking at a global comparison, then London was the slowest city center to drive through last year with an average speed per 10 km of 37 minutes and 20 seconds.