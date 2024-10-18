Chronic Health Issues Most Often Tied to Mental Health

Chronic Conditions

A majority of people surveyed for Statista Consumer Insights in the United States stated that they lived with a physical limitations or chronic illness. Less than a third of respondents said this was not the case. The most widespread among chronic conditions are mental illnesses such as burnout or depression, which 34 percent of survey participants said they suffered from. Cardiovascular diseases follow in second place at 15 percent of respondents saying they had them. Diabetes and respiratory diseases are also widespread. Blindness or vision impairment still ranged in the double digits at 10 percent, twice as many as the share of respondents with deafness or hearing loss.

Originally by: Mathias Brandt

Katharina Buchholz
Data Journalist

Infographic: Chronic Health Issues Most Often Tied to Mental Health | Statista

Description

This chart shows the share of U.S. respondents who live with the following physical limitation/chronic diseases (in percent).

