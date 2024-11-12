Tariffs Are Not a Meaningful Source of Government Revenue

U.S. Government Budget

by 
,
 
Government tax revenue in the U.S.

While many economists have pointed out that tariffs are usually paid for by consumers in the form of higher prices – studies have found that Trump’s plans would cost an American middle-class family between $1,200 and $2,600 per year – the president-elect considers tariffs a universal economic and political tool.

He sees tariffs as leverage in negotiations, as a means to protect U.S. industries and as a source of revenue to pay for other initiatives. During the campaign, Trump suggested he would use the additional revenue from new tariffs to lower taxes and pay off debt. At one point he even floated the idea of eliminating income tax and replacing it with tariffs altogether – an idea that economists have quickly dismissed.

Looking at the final budget for fiscal year 2023, existing tariffs generated $80 billion in revenue, a mere drop in the bucket compared to almost $2.2 trillion in individual income tax revenue. Last year, U.S. goods imports amounted to $3.1 trillion. Applying just the simplest math suggests that only a universal tariff of 70 percent would generate enough revenue to replace individual income tax – and that’s just in theory, because imports would obviously crumble in that scenario.

The Tax Foundation estimates that Trump’s actual tariff plans would raise approximately $2 trillion in additional revenue – over the next decade, however. And that is not accounting for dynamic effects, such as retaliatory tariffs from other countries, which would further diminish revenue gains from the proposed tariffs.

Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Infographic: Tariffs Are Not a Meaningful Source of Government Revenue | Statista

Description

This chart shows U.S. government receipts in FY 2023, by source.

Report

Download Chart
General government revenue in Turkey 2009-2023
General government revenue in Turkey 2009-2023
Government revenue of G7 countries as share of GDP 2010-2024, by country
Government revenue of G7 countries as share of GDP 2010-2024, by country
Government revenue in Malaysia 2014-2023
Government revenue in Malaysia 2014-2023
Ratio of government revenue to GDP in Singapore 2014-2023
Ratio of government revenue to GDP in Singapore 2014-2023
Ratio of government revenue to GDP Sri Lanka 2014-2023
Ratio of government revenue to GDP Sri Lanka 2014-2023
Cumulative government revenue in Kenya 2021-2024
Cumulative government revenue in Kenya 2021-2024

Related Infographics

IMF

India

Government Finance

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information