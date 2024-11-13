Despite Lack of Evidence, Americans Fear Voter Fraud

Despite the fact election fraud is extremely rare, six in ten U.S. adults were concerned or very concerned about it ahead of the presidential election. This is according to a poll by NPR/PBS News and Marist. When looking along party lines, this fear was particularly pronounced among Republican-leaning voters at 86 percent, versus 55 percent of Independents and just 33 percent of Democratic-leaning voters.

Anna Fleck
Data Journalist

Infographic: Despite Lack of Evidence, Americans Fear Voter Fraud | Statista

Description

This chart shows the share of U.S. respondents who are (very) concerned about voter fraud in the presidential election.

