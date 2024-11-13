Despite the fact election fraud is extremely rare, six in ten U.S. adults were concerned or very concerned about it ahead of the presidential election. This is according to a poll by NPR/PBS News and Marist. When looking along party lines, this fear was particularly pronounced among Republican-leaning voters at 86 percent, versus 55 percent of Independents and just 33 percent of Democratic-leaning voters.
Despite Lack of Evidence, Americans Fear Voter Fraud
2024 Presidential Election
