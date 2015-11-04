The Gender Pay Gap Visualized

Equal Pay Days in the U.S.

Women in the U.S. had to work all the way through 2022 and into March of 2023 to earn the equivalent of the 2022 wages of U.S. men. When looking only at full-time, year-round work, this means that on average, American working women are paid 84 cents for every dollar that working men make.

March 12 marks Equal Pay Day in the United States. But the day is only the first in a row of equal pay days for different races and ethnicities published by AAUW, also including Asian, Pacific Islander & Native Hawaiian women's equal pay day on April 3, 2023, Black Women's equal pay day on July 9, Latina's equal pay day on October 3 and Native American Women's equal pay day on November 21 of 2023. Black women working full-time, year-round earn 69 cents for every dollar white, non-Hispanic men make, while that number is 66 cents for Pacific Islander & Native Hawaiian women, 59 cents for Native American women and only 57 cents for Latina women in the United States. As Native American women work part-time or seasonally more often, their equal pay day comes even later than that of Latinas, however.

Asian-American women outearn the average woman in the U.S. and they currently earn 99 cents for every dollar white, non-Hispanic men make when looking at full-time, year-round work only.

The money females in the U.S. earn compared to men has been increasing slowly in recent years, especially for Asian women. However, at a rate of one or two cent of increase per year, women would still wait decades in many instances for pay parity in full-time work.

Katharina Buchholz
Data Journalist

This chart shows the impact the gender pay gap has on women of different races and ethnicities in the U.S.

