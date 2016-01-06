Global Child Poverty Rates In Perspective

Child Poverty

Even beyond the impacts from a physical and mental health perspective, children living in poverty are also at a higher risk of food insecurity, which can impact development and a child’s ability to engage in education, which in turn has the potential to affect future earnings as an adult, further fuelling the cycle. As if that was not enough, child poverty does a disservice to society as a whole too, even from an economic point of view, as detailed in a 2018 study by Michael McLaughlin and Mark R. Rank of Washington University in St. Louis, which found that it has quantifiable costs from "lower economic productivity to higher healthcare costs, as well as costs associated with crime, homelessness, and child maltreatment".

Child poverty is widespread, as this chart based on OECD data shows. Costa Rica had the highest rates of child poverty in 2022 out of the surveyed 38 OECD countries. In the Central American nation, over a quarter of children were living in poverty at the time of the study. This is measured as the proportion of children aged 0-17 living in households whose income falls below the poverty line; taken as half the median household income of the total population.

More than one in five children aged 0-17 were living in poverty in the United States, according to this data, placing it as one of the countries to stand well above the 38-country average of 12.6 percent.

Anna Fleck
Data Journalist

Infographic: Global Child Poverty Rates In Perspective | Statista

Description

This chart shows the percentage of children living in poverty in selected OECD countries.

Report

Download Chart
U.S. child poverty rate 1990-2023
U.S. child poverty rate 1990-2023
Child poverty in OECD countries 2022
Child poverty in OECD countries 2022
Total number of start-up exits in Israel 2015-2024
Total number of start-up exits in Israel 2015-2024
U.S. opinion on military aid in Israel July 2024
U.S. opinion on military aid in Israel July 2024
U.S. opinion on military aid in Israel September 2024, by party
U.S. opinion on military aid in Israel September 2024, by party
Annual total number of tech start-ups established in Israel 2012-2023
Annual total number of tech start-ups established in Israel 2012-2023

Related Infographics

DNC 2024

Aviation industry

Child poverty

Africa Wealth Report 2024

Eurovision Song Contest

World Happiness Day

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information