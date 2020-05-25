Most World Leaders Earn Poor Approval Scores in 2024

Approval Ratings

Out of the 25 world leaders included in a release by Morning Consult, only eight can currently claim positive net approval ratings - meaning that more people in their country approve of them than disapprove.

The exceptions are Prime Ministers Narendra Modi, Anthony Albanese, Dick Schoof, Simon Harris and Donald Tusk of India, Australia, the Netherlands, Ireland and Poland, respectively, as well as the presidents of Mexico, Argentina and Switzerland, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Javier Milei and Viola Amherd.

During the COVID-19 crisis in 2020 and 2021, world leaders' approval ratings mostly decreased or stagnated at low levels. As global crises deepened with Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, they have not yet recovered for most countries.

French President Emmanuel Macron's score was among the worst in the ranking at a net approval of -48 percent. Other politicians faring very poorly were Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, South Korean President Yoon Seok-youl and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who has the lowest approval rating of the bunch at -53 percent.

Katharina Buchholz
Data Journalist

Infographic: Most World Leaders Earn Poor Approval Scores in 2024 | Statista

Description

This chart shows the net approval ratings of world leaders as of Sep. 4, 2024.

Report

Menu