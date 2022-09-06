Has the NFL Dropped the Ball on Internationalization?

NFL

by 
,
 
National Football League (NFL)

When the new NFL season kicks off on Thursday, millions of Americans will rejoice over the return of their favorite sport. In other countries, however, the NFL isn’t quite as popular as it is on its home (astro) turf, with the rivaling NBA doing significantly better on the international stage.

According to findings from Statista’s Global Consumer Survey, the NFL trails the NBA in several major markets, with the NBA’s popularity in China particularly impressive. The Chinese love affair with U.S. basketball took off in 2002 when Yao Ming was drafted by the Houston Rockets and went on to become an eight-time All-Star, but the game of basketball actually has deep roots in China. That is as opposed to American football, which hasn’t stopped the NFL from trying to tap into the huge Chinese market in recent years.

Having held some regular season games in London as part of the NFL International Series since 2007, the league recently made its debut in Germany, where the NFL has risen in popularity in recent years. Tampa Bay's 21-16 win over Seattle in front nearly 70,000 people at the Allianz Arena in Munich last November was certainly a good start. "That was one of the great football experiences I've ever had," Bucs quarterback Tom Brady said after the game, which was accompanied by a raucous crowd that continued singing stadium classics such as "Sweet Caroline" and John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads" long after the game had ended. The game in Munich was the first out of four regular-season games to be played in Germany over the next four seasons, with Munich and Frankfurt each hosting twice.

Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Infographic: Has the NFL Dropped the Ball on Internationalization? | Statista

Description

This chart shows the share of sports fans in selected markets who follow the NFL/NBA.

Report

Download Chart
Annual value of NFL national TV broadcast deals in the U.S. 2023
Annual value of NFL national TV broadcast deals in the U.S. 2023
Most Super Bowl wins by NFL team 1967-2023
Most Super Bowl wins by NFL team 1967-2023
Average per game TV viewership of NFL games in the United States 2010-2023
Average per game TV viewership of NFL games in the United States 2010-2023
NFL interest in the U.S. 2023
NFL interest in the U.S. 2023
NFL Draft viewers in the U.S. 2023
NFL Draft viewers in the U.S. 2023
Highest paid NFL players of all time 2023
Highest paid NFL players of all time 2023

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

MLB Opening Day 2023

Professional Sports

U.S. Sports

U.S. Sports

Broadcasting Rights

TV advertising

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu