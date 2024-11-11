Veteran Homelessness Has Been Cut in Half Since 2010

Veterans Day

by 
,
 
Veteran homelessness in the U.S.

Veteran homelessness has long been a significant problem in the United States, rooted in a complex mix of causes often related to difficulties transitioning back to civilian life. Many veterans dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) or injuries sustained during service struggle to find employment, which, in the absence of stable support networks, can result in economic hardship and ultimately homelessness. These challenges have historically left a disproportionate number of veterans without permanent housing. In 2010, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development counted more than 70,000 homeless veterans across the country, a stark reminder of the gaps in post-service support.

Since then, significant progress has been made in addressing veteran homelessness. A joint program of the Departments of Veterans Affairs (VA) and Housing and Urban Development (HUD) proved particularly effective, as it provides veterans with a combination of rental vouchers and access to social services, helping them secure permanent housing and receive critical support to help them sustain it. Backed by billions in funding from Congress, HUD-VASH, as the program is called, has helped reduce veteran homelessness by more than 50 percent since 2010, making it a prime example of successful government assistance. And despite an uptick in homelessness in 2023, as rising rents have made it harder to find affordable housing, the program serves as prove that targeted interventions can significantly reduce homelessness if adequate funding is provided.

Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Infographic: Veteran Homelessness Has Been Cut in Half Since 2010

Description

This chart shows the estimated number of veterans experiencing homelessness in the United States.

Report

Download Chart
Estimated number of homeless veterans in the U.S. by shelter status 2007-2023
Estimated number of homeless veterans in the U.S. by shelter status 2007-2023
