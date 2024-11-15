More than 3,400 people have died from cholera between the start of the year and September 29, according to data from the World Health Organization. This is up more than 120 percent since the same period last year. The number of cases in this period, including both suspected and confirmed, reached over 439,000, marking a 16 percent decrease from last year.
As the following chart shows, the Eastern Mediterranean Region reported the highest number of cases at nearly 290,000 in the nine month span. These were recorded in six countries: Afghanistan (143,327), Pakistan (60,369), Yemen (36,404), Sudan (20,062), Somalia (19,208), and Syria (10,563). Nearly 1,000 deaths were reported across Sudan, Yemen, Somalia, and Afghanistan.
The African Region reported the second highest number of cholera cases between January and the end of September, at more than 127 000 across 17 countries. The highest number of cases were reported in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (25,221), Ethiopia (23,931) and Zambia (20,219). The continent had the highest number of deaths in this time period, with peak numbers in Zambia (637), Zimbabwe (399), and Nigeria (359).
In the European Region, 221 cases, including one death, were recorded in France’s department of Mayotte. While in South East Asia, more than 12,600 cases were reported across five countries. These were India (6,506), Myanmar (5,810), Bangladesh (241), Nepal (95) and Thailand (5). Each of the region's 34 deaths were reported in India. In the region of the Americas, all 9,630 cases listed were documented in Haiti, including 142 deaths.
The rise in mortality is attributed to several factors, including the impacts of ongoing conflict. In such situations, access to healthcare is often limited and conflict can lead to damage to sanitation facilities or hinder people from being able to collect enough water for their needs. The UN highlights how in armed conflicts, attacks can also injure workers and cut off the power that keeps sanitation and water systems running, while those displaced may be unable to access safe sanitation.
At the same time, severe floods across Central and West Africa, as well as South-East Asia, have resulted in high cholera transmission. Flooding can result in critical infrastructure being damaged, while high rainfall can contribute to water contamination.