TV and Digital Viewing Remain Strong in India

World TV Day

by 
,
 
Television entertainment in India

TV and digital video content viewership in urban India remains strong in 2024, with a majority of urban Indian respondents watching both linear TV and digital video content each week. This is according to survey data from Statista Consumer Insights. While digital content is nearly watched unanimously among the online respondents, three quarters of respondents also still watch linear TV per week.

As the following chart shows, linear TV has seen a decline in viewership among the Indian urban population since 2021, when 84 percent of respondents watched TV per week. Heavy viewership of television and digital video content per week has also fallen between 2021 and 2024, likely due to a shift in behavior between the pandemic and now.

The three most popular streaming services are Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video and Netflix, with between 64 and 72 percent of respondents saying that they had paid for the respective video-on-demand providers in the past 12 months.

Anna Fleck
Data Journalist

Infographic: TV and Digital Viewing Remain Strong in India | Statista

Description

This chart shows the share of Indian respondents who watch TV/digital video content in the following ways (in percent).

Report

Download Chart
Active television subscriptions in India 2019-2023, by type
Active television subscriptions in India 2019-2023, by type
Total television viewership in India, by market 2023
Total television viewership in India, by market 2023
Television viewership in India 2018-2023
Television viewership in India 2018-2023
Television advertisement volume in India 2021-2023
Television advertisement volume in India 2021-2023
Television co-viewership in India in 2023
Television co-viewership in India in 2023
Television co-viewership in India in 2023, by audience type
Television co-viewership in India in 2023, by audience type

Related Infographics

Critical Minerals

World Toilet Day

Waste

U.S. Trade

Net Zero

E-mobility

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information