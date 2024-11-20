TV and digital video content viewership in urban India remains strong in 2024, with a majority of urban Indian respondents watching both linear TV and digital video content each week. This is according to survey data from Statista Consumer Insights. While digital content is nearly watched unanimously among the online respondents, three quarters of respondents also still watch linear TV per week.
As the following chart shows, linear TV has seen a decline in viewership among the Indian urban population since 2021, when 84 percent of respondents watched TV per week. Heavy viewership of television and digital video content per week has also fallen between 2021 and 2024, likely due to a shift in behavior between the pandemic and now.
The three most popular streaming services are Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video and Netflix, with between 64 and 72 percent of respondents saying that they had paid for the respective video-on-demand providers in the past 12 months.