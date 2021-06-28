U.S. Drought Lessens as Large Swaths Remain Affected

Drought in the U.S.

Tropical storm Hilary reached California Sunday, bringing heavy rains to the state and its neighbors. Due to the downpour, California is free of extreme drought conditions for the first time in three years, The New York Times reports. Even before the storm, as of August 15, only 3 percent of the area of the continental United States was classified as being under extreme or exceptional drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. This was down from 20 percent in May of last year. However, drought conditions of any level are still affecting almost exactly have of the lower 48.

Since late 2020, the United States has been experiencing unusually hot and dry weather, with extreme and exceptional drought affecting the American West and Midwest especially. The extreme circumstances spurred demand for water and cooling, leaving reservoirs emptier than usual. With the drought also came a heightened risk of heat-induced medical emergencies and wildfires.

Between October 2020 and early February 2023, droughts of different levels of severity had almost continuously affect more than 60 percent of the area of the continental United States with just two short breaks (16 out of 98 weeks), reaching a high of 85 percent in October 2022. While the number had risen this high before, it rarely stayed there for so long. During the drought of 2018, it exceeded the threshold for only five weeks. Between April 2012 and May 2013, droughts had affected more than 60 percent of the United States’ area for 60 weeks in a row and expanded to around 80 percent momentarily.

While fluctuating temperatures and very hot, very dry or very cold days are a normal phenomenon, these extreme weather events are expected to become more frequent and severe due to climate change. Scientist have connected the reoccuring drought in the Western U.S. to a changing climate, for example citing heatwaves that start earlier in the year and have become longer as well as stronger.

Katharina Buchholz
Data Journalist

Infographic: U.S. Drought Lessens as Large Swaths Remain Affected | Statista

Description

This chart shows the percent share of the continental United States' area under different levels of drought (2018-2023).

Report

Download Chart
Anzahl der legalen Einwanderungen (Green Card) in die USA bis 2021
Anzahl der legalen Einwanderungen (Green Card) in die USA bis 2021
Mordrate in den USA bis 2021
Mordrate in den USA bis 2021
Kohleverbrauch in den USA bis 2022
Kohleverbrauch in den USA bis 2022
Rücküberweisungen (outflow) von Migranten in den USA in ihre Herkunftsländer bis 2022
Rücküberweisungen (outflow) von Migranten in den USA in ihre Herkunftsländer bis 2022
Höhe des Kapitalbestandes chinesischer FDI in den USA nach Branchen bis 2023
Höhe des Kapitalbestandes chinesischer FDI in den USA nach Branchen bis 2023
Kapitalbestand chinesischer FDI in den USA nach Branchenanteilen bis 2023
Kapitalbestand chinesischer FDI in den USA nach Branchenanteilen bis 2023

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

World Athletics Championships 2023

National Thrift Store Day

Cultural Property Crime

Fossil fuels

Tourism

Natural disasters

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu