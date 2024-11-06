Which News Sources Do Americans Trust?

News

Data from Pew Research Center shows that trust in national news organizations as a source of information has declined in the U.S. in 2024, mostly led by a drop in trust from Republican-leaning respondents. As the following chart shows, now Republicans are nearly equally likely to trust the information that comes from social media sites as they are to trust information from national news organizations. Among Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents, 38 percent of respondents have at least some trust in the information that comes from social media sites, while 78 percent have at least some trust in national news organizations.

On both sides of the aisle, local news organizations are still perceived with higher levels of trust. Two thirds of Republican-leaning respondents (66 percent) said they trusted information from local news sources in 2024, although that too has fallen since 2016 (-13 percentage points). For Democratic-leaning respondents, 83 percent said the same of local news outlets (-2 percentage points from 2016).

Anna Fleck
Data Journalist

Infographic: Which News Sources Do Americans Trust? | Statista

Description

This chart shows the share of respondents who have some/a lot of trust in information found on social media and national news outlets in 2024.

Report

Download Chart
Leading social media sites India 2024
Leading social media sites India 2024
Social media users in the United States 2020-2029
Social media users in the United States 2020-2029
Penetration rate of leading social media apps among consumers in Vietnam Q2 2024
Penetration rate of leading social media apps among consumers in Vietnam Q2 2024
Leading social media platforms in Hong Kong 2024, based on market share
Leading social media platforms in Hong Kong 2024, based on market share
Number of social media users in Singapore 2018-2029
Number of social media users in Singapore 2018-2029
Brazil: social media visit share 2024
Brazil: social media visit share 2024

Related Infographics

2024 U.S. Presidential Election

U.S. Politics

Fears Survey

2024 U.S. presidential election

2024 U.S. Presidential Election

U.S. presidential election

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information